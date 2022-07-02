Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,184.30

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,184.30 ($26.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,819.36 ($22.32). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,838 ($22.55), with a volume of 368,839 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,911.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,184.30. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.