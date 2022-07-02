Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

