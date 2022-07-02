Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $662,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.