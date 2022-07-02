PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.75

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as low as C$3.50. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$355.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

