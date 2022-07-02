Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $561.23

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.23 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 406.51 ($4.99). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.13), with a volume of 7,886 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,817.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.23.

In other news, insider David Sproston acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,237.76).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

