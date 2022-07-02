Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $865.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

