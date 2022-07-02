Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,565.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

