PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PGRU. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PGRU opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. PropertyGuru has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
About PropertyGuru (Get Rating)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
