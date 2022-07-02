ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Up 2.7%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.