Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.