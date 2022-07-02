Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,571.29.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

