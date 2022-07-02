Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

