PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

