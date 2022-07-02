PSI Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.