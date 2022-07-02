Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.27.

CP stock opened at C$89.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

