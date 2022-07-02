Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.19

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $24.45. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 21.00%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

