QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.