Raymond James Comments on Tecsys Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.60.

Tecsys stock opened at C$33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$487.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.