Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($114.10) to GBX 8,600 ($105.51) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.47) to GBX 8,000 ($98.15) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,700.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

