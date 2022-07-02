Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,772 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

