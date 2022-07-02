Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

