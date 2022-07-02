Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

