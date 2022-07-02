Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

