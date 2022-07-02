Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $586,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.