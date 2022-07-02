Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

