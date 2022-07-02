Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

