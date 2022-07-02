Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.07

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 5163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.