Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.07

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 5163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
