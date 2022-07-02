Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 18,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

V opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.