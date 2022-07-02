Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 267 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 54.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.9% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average is $328.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.