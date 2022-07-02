RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1,843.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in RH by 494.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

