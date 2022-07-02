RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.12.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in RH by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,829,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

