RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.12. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

