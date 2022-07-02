RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.12. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in RH by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $41,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.