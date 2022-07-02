RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 55.1% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $259,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 53.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

