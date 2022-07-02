Roger D. Dansey Sells 34,635 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

