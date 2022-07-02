Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 216.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $33,626.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.