Rosenblatt Securities Lowers SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $45.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 177.61% from the company’s current price.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

