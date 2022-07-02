Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.62

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.62 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 22316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

