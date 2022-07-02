Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $160.03. 31,131,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 34,874,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.