Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $160.03. 31,131,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 34,874,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.