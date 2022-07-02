Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.10. Route1 shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Route1 (ROIUF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.