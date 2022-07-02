Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.10. Route1 shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

