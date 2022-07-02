Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $22.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

CDMO stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,033 shares of company stock valued at $235,429 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after buying an additional 291,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

