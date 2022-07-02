Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rubellite Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RUBLF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

