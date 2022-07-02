Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.61

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 1703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.18.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 31,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 108,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.