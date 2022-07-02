Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

