Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.00. Santos shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3,400 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.
About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (STOSF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.