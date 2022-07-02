Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.00. Santos shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

