SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

NYSE SAP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. SAP has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in SAP by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

