ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $166.80

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.80 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.91). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.93), with a volume of 30,742 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

