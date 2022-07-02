SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT Lowered to $19.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 228.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaSpine by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaSpine by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.