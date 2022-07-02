Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.07. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 92,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 387,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,277,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,061,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 636,734 shares of company stock worth $1,163,387. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.