Secure Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.